A$AP Relli back on stand in A$AP Rocky trial

ABC News’ Alex Stone reports on the Grammy-nominated rapper who’s facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting at former friend A$AP Relli during a 2021 confrontation.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live