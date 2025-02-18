A$AP Rocky reacts to not guilty verdict outside courthouse

Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on Tuesday of felony assault charges related to a 2021 incident.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live