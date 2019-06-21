Transcript for Aaron Watson on 'Red Bandana'

We talked a little bit about the elements of but it's gonna come out yet sincere. But it sounds like a meteor just having a creative sort of Renaissance. Across the board yeah. I love the quote I never understood it for a long time Kristofferson Krista stuffs and said got a thousand songs did thrown away. You know I think I'm at that point in my career where as a songwriter. I know what I'm doing. I know Mott brand of country music and I just ask. I saw only new in the middle of the night and it's not one of those like. I gotta get up it's like I've got to capture lightning in a bottle. That moments there I've got to ride down a guy game. And the new record is called red Bandana any content change when he first. We usually suffer single caucus that girl goodbye but the new record that's when he new songs I wrote a long hollow myself. Every song has the story. Every song as it is is is something personal. You know there's fun moments there's there's there's there's heartache there's tempo and lots of dynamics I mean it's I got. Process and some crazy stuff you know like Pink Floyd dark saga million study and their transitions. You know Willie Nelson redheaded stranger you know beatles' white album. You know I'm I was all about the music. And just wanted to not just put out you know a random set of songs I want it I wanted to give us. My fans inexperience.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.