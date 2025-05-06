ABC News Live at the Met: Usher explains ‘Dandyism’

Usher spoke with ABC News' Rocsi Diaz about the significance of Black dandyism taking center stage and what it meant to co-chair this year's Met Gala.

May 6, 2025

