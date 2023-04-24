Actor Danny Masterson’s rape retrial begins

ABC News legal contributor and criminal defense attorney Channa Lloyd breaks down the rape retrial of former “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping three women.

April 24, 2023

