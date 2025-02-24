Actor Finn Cole dives into new role with ‘Last Breath’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actor Finn Cole about his upcoming film “Last Breath,” a heart-pounding true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers on a rescue mission.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live