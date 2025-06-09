Actor Jeff Hiller shares words of wisdom in new memoir

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is joined by actor and comedian Jeff Hiller, who is sharing his journey into acting with a new memoir, making each chapter inspired by the written works of actresses.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live