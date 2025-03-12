Actor Randall Park on Netflix’s new murder mystery series ‘The Residence’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actor Randall Park about his starring role as an FBI special agent investigating a murder at the White House in the new Netflix series, “The Residence.”

March 12, 2025

