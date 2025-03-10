Actor Tramell Tillman on the success of the hit Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with SAG and Independent Spirit Award-nominated actor Tramell Tillman about his breakout role as Seth Milchick in “Severance” on Apple TV+.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live