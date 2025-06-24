Actors Dylan O’Brien and River Gallo talk new movie ‘Ponyboi’

ABC News Linsey Davis sits down with stars of the movie “Ponyboi,” Dylan O’ Brien and River Gallo, who also wrote and produced the film, to talk about the story behind their upcoming thriller.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live