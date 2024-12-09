Actress Sofia Carson on what it took to make Netflix’s ‘Carry-On’

Sofia Carson discusses her music career and lead role in Netflix’s new feature-length airport thriller “Carry-On,” which also stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and a very dangerous carry-on case.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live