Transcript for Adam Lambert on taking cues from Queen's Spike Edney during Kiev performance

When you face an audience of some 300000. People when. Do you get intimidated by the size of that crowned no the bigger the better. In everything. But back. I don't have been doing this first show with queen what it took queen of Freddie Mercury ten years today. Poor Adam to start. With stability it's that big. Takes nerve. Some people would be embarrassed. To go to Kenya have been seeing in front of 300000 people they've never known a blow to perform like Adam could use it as an opportunity. Just as Freddie and always use these big crowds just push that envelope let's see how many people we get to respond at once. He did have experience performing for large crowds on TV. I had experience performing for doubters. He was used to having to win people over and you know all that was a perfect storm where them we've gone front of hundreds of thousands of people and he had he'd already been selling himself for years and you haven't been. I had a lot of help spike was on keys I kept looking at over our immigrants a missiles coming here. Helen Purcell. It is him it's my turn. Because of his stage trained me. He was quite happy to take cues needs to just check in with me and not giving me as a and is wrong but meaning whites. Plus weaving like. He looks of ailment not that fencing that it. It's fun and it was thrilling and it was what I loved. The most about. Being a vocalist is the adrenaline it's the thrill of something that could possibly go wrong. I like that I like the danger and.

