Transcript for Adam Lambert's mother on recognizing her son's talent early on

When Adam was younger he didn't quite fit in. Didn't like sports cream actually tried soccer we've tried T ball and it just wasn't his thing and he would do a lot of acting out fantasy things and he did ask you to film and then take pictures while he was dancing or singing and we thought you know there's going to be another outlet. And your community theater group that rehearsed on the weekends so it was a big children's theater and I remember the first Saturday I went I was instantly like. I found my people. It speaks for the entire theory is you can't get. I mean it's just really exciting going out on stage and current a lot of people and performing. We ended up taking him for voice lessons and he got on stage one day and saying and we had absolutely no idea that he had that voice it was in Fiddler on the Roof. I think into my teenage years it started becoming clear that that I was getting attention for it. More than the other kids which I loved. And as a strange kid who wins kind of ashamed of his body and in the closet and a whole list of other insecurity is having something. Day I was good. And he got me a lot of attention he can sort of medicine for me anyway.

