Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on new Sly Stone documentary

Musician and Oscar-winning director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on his new film for Hulu, “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” which details the rise and fall of the enigmatic Sly Stone.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live