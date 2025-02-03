How American monuments sometimes perpetuate white supremacy myths

Writer and professor Irvin Weathersby Jr. explores America’s museums and monuments for his new book, “In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space.”

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live