Anticipation builds for Rihanna, Lady Gaga musical performances at the Oscars

Entertainment reporter Chris Connelly takes viewers down memory lane with past performances from Beyoncé, Megan the Stallion, Billie Eilish, Donna Summer, Madonna and Jennifer Hudson.

March 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live