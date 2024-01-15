Anticipation for Usher's Super Bowl halftime show steadily building

Usher has yet to release an official set list for his Super Bowl halftime show but with so many hits, the singer is enlisting his sons to help him pick songs for the show.

January 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live