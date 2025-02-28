Anticipations builds for Hollywood's biggest night

Clayton Davis, chief awards editor for Variety, says it is a tight race for the Best Actress category.

February 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live