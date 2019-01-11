Transcript for Apple TV + launches, competing with growing field of streaming services

We move on to a being gay for Tim Cook in the crew because today in the official launch. Apple TV plus a lots of excitement and lots of questions which is why I'm ringing in digital trends. Editor Matt Katz Matt good to see you all I just let's start with the basics. How does this work and more importantly how much does it cost. So it's kind of like any other streaming service Lincoln Netflix or Hulu you can access it. On almost any apple device on your roku your Amazon fire stick. So all you have to do is download the apple TV app open and up and sign up. Apple is giving people a free first week after that it's five dollars a month which is less expensive than most streaming services although you're getting a pretty small offering of eight shows and one movies for that price. Yes of one of those shows is the morning show I went to the premier. Not on Monday. It's absolutely incredible and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon what I want to ask you is do you think that the shows they offer is enough for people to adding yet another subscription to their lineup people have HBO. Max is coming out Disney plus is coming out to have net lakes what makes this stand apart. Right now I think what apple is going for his prestige you've got the morning show you've got to see which stars Jason them all up our commander in game drones fame. And the putting a lot of money into B shows both of those shows are reportedly fifteen million dollars an episode budget wise. Their hoping that you'll sign up to CD shows whether or not people do that. We're not really sure like I said before some of these streaming networks offer just tons of contact Netflix has hundreds and hundreds of shows. Whereas this is just ate there are banking on the fact that they you'll think these eight shows are incredible and worth the five dollars a month. Doesn't make sense if your not an apple customer. Right now you know at digital trends dot com you can Sierra reviews we've taken a look at all of our different shows. And right now it's not really that compelling of an offer for five bucks a month. You can get you know put that money towards another streaming service and get a lot more unless you're a big fan of the people behind these shows you're really interest in the shows themselves you might want to hold off until there's more content available. And of course before we go I got to see what you're doing are you adding apple TV plus dear on line up. I'm gonna wait IA I'm really excited for the launch of Disney plus I think that's going to be kind of the must have streaming service right now apple TV plus is not that compelling until they had maybe a few more shows the second holes at least my attention. RA Matt Katz went digital trends thank you so much.

