Athlete and rapper Flau’jae Johnson on her unique position

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts speaks with budding superstar athlete and rapper Flau’jae Johnson and her unique opportunity to monetize both her talents, music and basketball.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live