Attorneys analyze Drake’s legal action over Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us'

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with attorneys Brian Buckmire and Kevin Casini on Drake petitioning to find out if the popularity of Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us" was artificially boosted.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live