'You only need one yes': Author Alex Aster on viral TikTok video

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with best-selling author Alex Aster on her breakthrough book deal and the upcoming movie based on her new book "Lightlark."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live