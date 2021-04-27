Author Amy Zegart: ‘We’re facing a deception revolution’

ABC News’ Gio Benitez speaks with Stanford professor Amy Zegart about new technological threats and her new book “Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live