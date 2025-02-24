Author Dr. Tony Keith Jr.’s ‘spiritual journey’ writing poetry for 30+ years

Multi-hyphenate creative Dr. Tony Keith Jr. discusses his newly released book “Knucklehead,” and empathizing with young Black, gay and queer men through his poetry and spoken word performances.

February 24, 2025

