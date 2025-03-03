Author Reshma Saujani explores the inequity harming America’s working women

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with attorney and founder of Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani, about her book “Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work” exploring the “big lie” of corporate feminism.

March 3, 2025

