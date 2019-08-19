-
Now Playing: 7 children killed by gun violence in St. Louis this year: Police
-
Now Playing: Kiefer Sutherland injured a rib, postpones tour
-
Now Playing: 1st girl to play in the Little League World Series in 5 years takes center stage
-
Now Playing: New York Latino Film Festival
-
Now Playing: Baby Archie may be a ginger!
-
Now Playing: Pint-sized superstars face off as the Little League World Series begins
-
Now Playing: Peter Fonda dead at 79
-
Now Playing: Is it sports or politics?
-
Now Playing: Kelvin Harrison Jr. discusses his role in the psychological thriller 'Luce'
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek: Sara plays Michael's '$100,000 Pyramid'
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Latino Film Festival
-
Now Playing: The Keith Urban song that made Nicole Kidman blush
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to 'We Go High'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper jams out to 'Hot Shower' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper gives special live performance of 'Town on the Hill'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper gives a special live performance of 'Do You Remember'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to 'Let's Go on the Run'
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at the new 'Downton Abbey' movie
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Chance the Rapper live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift drops 'Lover' from new album