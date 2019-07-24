-
Now Playing: How intimacy coordinators make sex scenes safe for actors on TV
-
Now Playing: The Bachelorette: Men Tell All
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry teams up with Jane Goodall to empower kids to help save the planet
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Hobbs and Shaw' cast describe the film in 1 word
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Breakdown: Luke P. can't stop, won't stop
-
Now Playing: A star is born! Meet Marvin
-
Now Playing: Howie Mandel and Keke's Times Square talent search
-
Now Playing: J. Lo and Keke made a movie together
-
Now Playing: Tortoise munches on 60th birthday cake at Pennsylvania zoo.
-
Now Playing: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' ties chart record
-
Now Playing: Friendly grey seal tries to remove diver's helmet
-
Now Playing: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars crash Jimmy Kimmel's set at movie premiere
-
Now Playing: Laurie Gelman opens up about her new book
-
Now Playing: 'Hobbs and Shaw' stars talk high-octane film
-
Now Playing: Jason Priestley talks about the 'vacancy' left by Luke Perry
-
Now Playing: Art Neville, legendary funk musician, dies at 81
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes of the explosive 'Bachelorette' Men Tell All episode
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks channels Mr. Rogers in new trailer
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All' recap