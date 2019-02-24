Transcript for A look back at the Best Actress nominees' road to the 2019 Oscars

Best actress category includes a Hollywood vet, a no VCR, a royal favorite, a comedian and nine-time grammy winner who found success on the big and small screens. Here's a look back. More than a decade into her career as a global superstar lady gaga cemented triple threat status in her role in "A star is Oh, my gosh. I can't believe I'm holding one of these. Her big screen debut isn't the first time she showed up on camera. She was girl at swimming pool number two in "The sopranos" and popped up in mtv's "Boiling points." Before she was a grammy and golden globe winner, before she was a super bowl halftime headliner, before she was gaga, she was Stephanie germanata hustling at New York City clubs. Not unlike how her character Ali gets discovered by Bradley cooper in "A star is born." Now with four baftas to her name Olivia Colman is a long time favorite of British audiences. No more questions. I can't guarantee I can get you out. Before she played queen Ann. Look at me. How dare you! She feared an early TV commercial could derail her career and parents of fans of "Thomas and friends" will recognize her voice. I'm Mary Ann. After the oscars, we'll see her don another crown on season three of "The crown" on Netflix. Melissa Mccarthy playing a character in a dark comedy on "Can you ever forgive me." In many ways this has been the best time of my life. Before we knew her in "Bridesmaids," a leading lady unafraid of physical comedy and on "Snl," her first on screen credit came from her first cousin Jenny Mccarthy. She followed that with appearances in movies like "Go." So excited. "Charlie's angels" and a season four episode of "Curb your enthusiasm." On "Gilmore girls." I have friends there. Where? The CIA. No you don't. Yes, do. And "Mike and Molly." Stick to the facts. "Roma" isn't just yalitza Aparicio's first time nomination, it's her first time acting. She was studying to be a teacher when she went to a casting call on a whim because her sister who was too pregnant to attend wanted to see what the casting process was like. Another actress who got her first Oscar nomination, Glenn close, it was her work on Broadway that got her her first movie role in "The world according to gap" which also led to her first Oscar nomination in 1983. She followed that with four more including for "The big chill" -- Can't believe it -- "The natural." I believe we have two lives. The life we learn and the life we live after that. And of course "Fatal attraction." I'm not going to be ignored, Dan. She's the living performer with the most nominations without a win. That could change tonight. That's amazing. Nobody is an overnight success. Years. These folks have been at it for a long time. Amazing back stories. Melissa Mccarthy has much of

