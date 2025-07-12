Bad Bunny takes you to Puerto Rico in new residency

AJ Ramos, the head of artist partnerships and Latin music and culture with Google and YouTube, joins ABC News Live to preview Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico.

July 12, 2025

