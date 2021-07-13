-
Now Playing: What to know ahead of Britney Spears' high-stakes hearing
-
Now Playing: Connie Britton discusses new movie ‘Joe Bell’ and filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Texas Democrats pressure Congress on voting rights
-
Now Playing: The Wallflowers perform 'Roots & Wings'
-
Now Playing: Expanded Global Citizen concert returning for 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress found in college drama department
-
Now Playing: Maya Moore and husband, Jonathan Irons, talk about ESPN doc
-
Now Playing: Connie Britton talks about her new film, 'Joe Bell'
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos hosts 'Jeopardy!'
-
Now Playing: Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ tells long-forgotten story of Harlem Cultural Festival
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launches into first place in billionaire space race
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt dish on new adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’
-
Now Playing: The search for ‘America’s top dog’
-
Now Playing: Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety
-
Now Playing: Here’s a sneak peek at this week’s ‘The Bachelorette’
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt talk about new film, ‘Jungle Cruise’
-
Now Playing: 'Black Widow' film exceeds box office expectations
-
Now Playing: Valerie Bertinelli fights back against bullies for body shaming