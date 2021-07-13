Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship back in court soon

More
A judge is set to decide whether Spears will be allowed to hire her own attorney.
7:07 | 07/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship back in court soon
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:07","description":"A judge is set to decide whether Spears will be allowed to hire her own attorney.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"78820242","title":"Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship back in court soon","url":"/Entertainment/video/battle-britney-spears-conservatorship-back-court-78820242"}