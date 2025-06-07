‘The Beaches’ on their new album and Gov. Ball performance

Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches join ABC News Live to talk about their new album and their performance at Gov Ball on Friday.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live