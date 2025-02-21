Benjamin Bratt and Gretchen Mol on love and reinvention in ‘Millers in Marriage’

ABC News’ Morgan Norwood spoke with Benjamin Bratt and Gretchen Mol about “Millers in Marriage," a film exploring midlife reinvention, love and fidelity through the lives of three married couples.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live