Beyoncé performs on Christmas Day and ‘Happy Gilmore’ is back with a sequel

ABC News’ Will Ganss breaks down some the buzzy stories people are talking about.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live