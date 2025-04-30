Bill Belichick on defense amid interview controversy

ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz discusses this weeks buzziest stories on Bill Belichick's recent interview and how a debate online involving a gorilla is going viral.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live