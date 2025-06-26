Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home ‘ransacked’

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home in the Los Feliz area was ransacked by burglars Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live