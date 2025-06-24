Brandy and Monica reunite for ‘The Boy is Mine’ tour

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is joined by R&B singers Brandy and Monica to discuss co-headlining their The Boy is Mine tour and their everlasting legacy as vocal powerhouses.

June 24, 2025

