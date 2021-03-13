-
Now Playing: Broadway community reflects on 1-year anniversary of the shutdown
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s devastating impact on live music
-
Now Playing: Gayle Tzemach Lemmon tells story of women of Kurdish militia who fought ISIS and won
-
Now Playing: Justice Smith dishes on his new show, ‘Genera+ion’
-
Now Playing: Soleil Moon Frye opens up about sexual assault in 'Kid 90' documentary
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Every adult will be eligible for vaccine by May 1, Biden says
-
Now Playing: Broadway and the pandemic
-
Now Playing: What to binge this weekend ahead of the Grammys
-
Now Playing: Andra Day on 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'
-
Now Playing: March Madness returns with extraordinary precautions
-
Now Playing: Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby perform ‘Let it Go’ and ‘Love Is an Open Door’
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton and James Patterson reveal new book, ‘The President’s Daughter’
-
Now Playing: Actress Jenna Ortega shares how she spent ‘Yes Day’
-
Now Playing: How one ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ episode helped save a baby’s life
-
Now Playing: Broadway stars and workers share how they’ve paid the bills over the past year
-
Now Playing: Is Matthew McConaughey running for governor of Texas?
-
Now Playing: ‘Harry Potter’ actress says she was told to deny ‘racist’ attacks from online fans
-
Now Playing: Music's heavy hitters including The Weeknd slam the Grammy Awards
-
Now Playing: Singer calls Grammys 'corrupt'