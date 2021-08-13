Transcript for Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator

He's Spears' father Jamie has agreed to step down as concern there of the singer's estate. It's still not clear when Gil actually step aside but Jamie spears says he should be praised for the job he's done. Not vilified KV hard time has the latest. Yeah this morning a major victory for Britney Spears in her fight for freedom from her father's control. After thirteen years a stunning reversal. Jamie spears agreeing to step down as conservator of her estate. Once conditions are met. A court filing for his attorney saying mr. spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conserve air Britney finally getting what she's begged the court for. After telling a judge she'd been traumatized and demoralized by the conserve or ship. And wants to sue her father for abuse. In the fall out of that bombshell testimony in late June Jamie refusing to give up control and even with this filing his counsel writing. There are in fact no actual grounds for suspending more removing mr. spears has the conserve or the is state. And it is highly debatable whether it changing conserving or at this time would be in the spears best interest. Matthew Rosen guard Spears' new lawyer bull work with Jamie spears to solidify his replacement Rosen guard telling ABC news it is vindication for Britney. Rosen guard made it clear from day one on the job his top priority was asking Jamie from the director share britney's financial decisions. Less than two weeks ago we pledged. That after thirteen years of the status quo. Might permit I would move aggressively and to expeditiously. To file a petition to suspend. And remove James. The former federal prosecutor also outing in a statement we look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of mr. spears and others over the past thirteen years. While he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate. Britney steam is argued Jamie spent more than half a million dollars of his daughter's money in the last year alone on his own PR efforts. Jamie is refuted all claims of any wrong doing as his daughter's conserve air. This morning the pop star appearing one step closer to making the movement free Britney take on a whole new meaning. Diane this is not effective immediately and there's no timeline for when Jamie spears steps aside yet but make no mistake this is a big win for Britney removing Janie from his position of power. Is a step forward in this long process of her regaining control of her life. But her council wants to take it a step farther Britney is said she wants to see her dad jail. There is an ongoing investigation in her attorney Matthew Rosen guard telling ABC news he looks forward to taking Jamie spears deposition. As soon as possible. Diana Knight getting interesting candy hearts I think you. And I like to bringing family attorney and former psychologist David Glass for more on this David had her conservative ship hearings. Britney Spears so that she wanted her father removed just conserving her but the timeline of when he'll actually stepped down now. Still isn't clear so what happens now how does this all play out. Oil it's next is that he's probably gonna work with britney's attorney trying to figure out who the professional fiduciary is gonna come in and take over the estate they're gonna need to transfer financial records need to theater in need to go over her budget. And the investment plan all of that couldn't be done by September 29 when this case comes back to court if all the parties can get along. Why you think he's agreed to step down now after all this time thirteen years. And I think this situation that I saw often when I was a psychologist. We have a family member helping out someone who's in need at some point eight get us to their limit. Of taking abuse so for thirteen years Jamie feels like he's on the right thing for Britney brought her out of near bankruptcy. Brought RO submitted. Having sixty million dollars in her state and yet lately. All the complaints have been about him and about how he's doing his job wrong so at some point every family member gets the point where they throw their hands and say you know what I've done the best I can now it's up to UN whoever you choose to go forward I think that's we're genie has gotten so. But this isn't me in the conservative or ship itself is over which ultimately is what Britney has said that she wants so what happens next for Brittany now. You're right this is only the first step. Moving her father Alan of the conservative ship doesn't get rid of the whole conservative ship and that becomes the hard. Problem for Britney and her attorneys. This is the low hanging fruit. She needs to show that she has regained her capacity that she's no longer suffering from mental illness that she has the good. And how do you think they're free Britney movement impacted this case they've had an influence obviously and bringing it. Into the spotlight but do you think they've had an influence on some of the legal issues that have happened. The free Brittany movement has. Has had an impact in this case the case has been moving much faster than most cases and probate court the judge feels compelled to move this along as quickly as possible. I think the second wait at the free Brittany movement has impacted the case is -- putting enormous amount of pressure on her father so that he was being lambasted in the press on a daily basis. And that just became too much for and so the free Brittany movement has absolutely had an effect on this case I don't know whether they're going to be able to move forward in terms of her being able to approve our capacity though. All right David Glass always good to have it David thank you. Thanks for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.