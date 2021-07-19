Transcript for Britney Spears lashes out at family on social media over conservatorship

He spears is calling out her father and sister on social media referring to them as their her so called support system. Adding that her conservative ship has killed her dreams. This as a free Britney movement has taken on a whole new level with legislation that we bill will be introduced to congress Caylee hearts and is in Los Angeles with the latest. This morning Britney Spears conservative ship down how inspiring new legislation on Capitol Hill. The free Britney access to be introduced to congress on Tuesday that representatives Nancy mace and Charlie Crist allowing a person under conservative ship like Britney to petition the court for an independent conserve her who's not a family member or related in any way. Aiming to protect the conservancy from Donna actors who could try to profit from the legal arrangement. This is britney's conservator of pursing Jody Montgomery returns to court today to discuss her petition to hire 24/7 security. To protect her from the death threats she says she's received she's requesting britney's estate paid a more than 50000 dollar per month expects. But britney's father Jamie who's in charge for estimated sixty million dollar fortune. Has told the court he does not believe such an expense is reasonable necessary or a proper expense. Over the weekend Britney declaring on social media to conserve leadership she's been under for more than a decade killed my dreams. Are. Revealing how she feels about her sister Jamie Lee recreating her music in twin seventeen. Alongside other local restaurants contribute to. Writing I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and perform my songs to remixes my so called support system Kurt me deeply. And in another post Britney calling out the people close sister her writing how dear you make it public to know how are you care did you put your hand out when I was drowning again no. Hours later Jamie Lynn posting that she is stealing solid stable and still. Said Diane now Brittany has essentially put her hold for you going on blast and she says so why she's under conserving her ship. Inkster Graham will be the only stage we see here because she want her dad handling what she we are Sen has done is we're thinks. Diane barricading our tongue in Los Angeles. You lets print series sex and radio hosts and ABC's contributor Mike news. For more on this might thanks for being here you've been covering Brady for years now. Her sister has already taken some heat on line lately but how surprising you to net your breeding herself. Calling out her sister as her so called support system in house is impacting the family. NIH good to see you are not too surprised at all I think wall was very poignant in britney's testimony is she said the reason why she held back for so long. Because he had the right people will believer you wouldn't believe the type or circumstance and situation as he was and by that her family could be back. Actor is if you will and what we're seeing now is that Brady now realizes that she's receiving a big broad sex from support. For the free Britney movement and she's not recognizing that the barbaric empathetic to her claws and want to see some type but change happens. As a result when you still support it right that you fill a bit more free to begin to speak your truth now that it she said her testimony people wouldn't think that she's crazy. Now Britney also wrote that as long as her father's in charge of the conservative ship she will not be performing anytime soon. Her manager recently stepped down saying that Britney planned to retires so does. Does that contradict that can fans hope that maybe they will see Britney back onstage at some point it does concern her. Shipped case is resolved. That's a really great press that you ask Diana I think it's a game it's testing a Britney is doing right now. She's saying that she would not perform our fathers and the conservative ship. So therefore why wishing and a manager her manners probably stepping now on this positive part of strategy from Britney Spears is saying. I mean we're not saying I'm not performing as long as you are mark conservative or so then why should I had a manager. I don't think that it means that's an issue or retire I think that she doesn't plan to work anytime soon. In order to pat to pay their bills and a salary of a family and have teams to which she does not want around her eyes I think what he's saying is this more of a protest. That refuse to perform at any time soon so therefore I don't need a manager but I bet Diane once this is our state and done it if of course the side to relinquish Britney Spears and conservatives said I'm home was assured. Britney will perform and sometimes the way in some other capacity. I clinics is does not walk away. From the stage and or from other opportunities because it ended day diet she's a creator I seasoning trading aces in the area engagement she was a disc. Starr. At the free Britney movement is inspiring legislation. Set to be introduced to congress. That it's hard to think when this movement started of where it's ended up so what do you think of the larger impact of all of us. You know Diana I hate to be to got to say this but you know you and I asked that it right here at your show about about a month ago. I said that congress is to do more to actually looked get not just about Britney Spears Diane but about all those who can't speak up for themselves and I think congress is watching NASA again on DC suburbs and a Christian Macy introducing the legislation from my. Parts of respect death. For more so Diane you've seen isn't it true warmer and and Casey also to go for it and send letters to the DHS secretary. Secretary of a Sarah as well last air Garland attorney general some more data surrounding individuals who may also be suffering in silence who may not have a voice in the south. And I ever need this listen all about yes Britney Spears is if the conversation she draws headlines. But I'm part I'm thankful for that because now the local whenever those. Who can't speak for themselves who may not be taken seriously could doesn't have a network value of sixty million dollars over the fight this and bring this sport my concern has always been to those -- been locked into these unfair inhumane situation where no one who actually believe them so much single act congress is stepping in and this is when you can say democracy is working for the good of the people which is always it shouldn't be that should be. But we haven't seen that as a lately but now you're starting to see that this is what democracy is for. This what congress is four to fight for those are unable to fight for themselves and so for that Diane. I'm happy that the Friedman a spears movement is in play because hopefully other people can become free. Did not put other guard Rosen place to ensure that as more oversight are for those who are in this conservative step in and sea lions are closed. It's instant note Jessica Davis Sarah whether formally attorney general of California to wish Britney Spears deserters and is therefore I think there's going to be some interesting stories to conduct pretty soon. Right there sure are and we know you'll be watching them like news thank you. We think you can thank you.

