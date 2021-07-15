Transcript for Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father over conservatorship

Spears appeared in court giving another emotional testimony describing what she calls. The cruelty of her conservative ship adding she doesn't just want her father remove this are conserving or she wants to press charges against him. Caylee hard time has the latest from Los Angeles. Britney Spears back in court now saying she wants her father Jamie charged with conservative ship abuse. Telling a judge investigate him. Just 39 year old who called into the hearing forcefully saying I'm him here to get rid of my dance. And cleaning through tears my dad needs to be removed today. Asking a judge for the second time in less than a month and conserve recipients brunt of life for the last thirteen years. We count and further medical evaluation saying she does not want people to question my intelligence for the millionth time. Spears describing how she was at times forced to work seventy hour weeks while under the conserve or Shaq saying I thought they were trying to kill me. She says she was denied coffee here vitamins even better driver's license taken away from are. Saying that's not abuse. That's just cruelty in court Wednesday Jamie refusing to step down from his role is conserved her first state managing her estimated sixty million dollar fortune. His attorney saying the star made a lot of made statements whether it's misinformation lack of correction or being wrongly it diced. I don't know but in a win for Britney the judge greeting her request to have former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard who's previously represented stars like Sean Penn and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Take over as her attorney are. She's yeah. One thing that everybody has lost sight. He's what is in the best interest of Britney Spears. We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. Question remains why is he involved he should step down voluntarily. As that usage destined for. Britney Spears. Overnight spears posting this video and in Stu grant writing is coming along folks coming along. You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such an awesome audience this is me celebrating by horseback rider. I'm doing cartwheels today. And using for the first time now continues hash tag. App. And Diane putting this new attorney Matthew Rosen garden place it's critical for Britney and move this case forward and he met with cheers. Eckstein left the courthouse he did attend a hearing in person. Members of the free Britney movement were waiting outside their for him like we said this was a win. For Britney but make no mistake Britney wants this conserve leadership to end it. The she says she's comfortable with Jody Montgomery her conserving or person staying in that role as this long process plays out the what she wants right now. Is her father. Dawn. Science. Thanks candy hearts on sex for that and let's dig in a little deeper now for more on this I'd like to bring in family attorney and former psychologist. David Glass David thanks for being here you're actually one of the only of ten members of the public. In the courtroom yesterday for this hearing so give us a rundown what did you see. Well is relatively wilds and hot. Didn't courtroom was packed air conditioner wasn't really working very well. And the first big movement by the court was to a point britney's new attorney and that's a huge whenever she feels like she has her own advocate and she's gonna have our own plan for getting out of this concern ridership. From that point the the hearing relatively went downhill. Into what one attorney described as lawyers gone wild. NN explain why it was that description used what happened in the courtroom. And the attorney Freddie conserve or the person Jody Montgomery. They were lobbing accusations back and forth with one saying net. And Judy he's attorney trying to explain that. So every you said that she wants her dad investigated and charged but last month. Jamie spears said he would like the court to investigate her claims. Also as you point out most of britney's complaints in court have been related to decisions that are generally made by the conservative the person. Not Jamie spears who only controls were finances. And yet as Caylee points out she said in court that she's actually okay. With Jody Montgomery staying on as her conservative or the person but she wants her father out immediately or what do you make of all of that. There's a lot of confusion. On britney's side. I'm glad that she has her own attorney and that she's gonna work closely with to and this attorney and his team. But it appears that Britney has a lot of misinformation. Is is not room. And is in a relatively immature way trying to blame her whole predicament on our father. That he was the person who stepped in when she needed help the most. And that in the last thirteen years he helped grow her state from less than three million dollars under his control over sixty million dollars under his control which is a relatively remarkable thing for any sort of person. Handling and a state. We monitor. Yeah I mean the money looks dead that's for sure button we also heard from Britney that she's saying she was forced to work. Seven days a week and then deal in these huge amount of hours a day forced to work against her will at Sadr. So I just wonder when you balance those two things we also haven't heard. From Jamie spears in court yet he hasn't been able to speak in his own defense just yet. And Joey Montgomery hasn't been questioned in court so how do you think we're gonna see this whole aspect of the case involved. And what do you think the chances are that Jamie's removed and that he may be faces legal repercussions here. You know I'd Diane until yesterday's hearing I was doubtful that Jamie would be removes. But he feels like public opinion is is clearly turned against him most of the attorneys in presents have turned against him. And it was asked a direct question about britney's new attorney how come you haven't. And yet you're still here and then thinking back to my time is a therapist sometimes. When family members tried to get involved in helping me a daughter or brother or an uncle or and to get better. Sometimes they merely need to step back and let someone else step in. Trying to help that family member because they've done all they can do and that's why I think this case is moving very rapidly dad dad Jamie is getting into either resign. With the court's gonna have to take very seriously britney's request to have camera moves in order for the case and move forward. Ultimately. What Britney wants is for the whole conserve or should be taken away. And now you've now heard it Brittany on two occasions in the last three weeks as both an attorney and a former psychologist. What did you think of her testimony. Well unfortunately I don't think Britney is helping herself with her own testimony. And particularly yesterday in the hearing she first asked that her testimony be sealed and when her attorney stepped up to heart beats to the court why he. I'm Britney really H to work with her attorney and his team of attorneys and and publicity people and media people a figure out what her strategy is going to be. I've worked with clients and I've explained to them. And rather glib terms that if a judge tells you to burn your slippers and march around the courtroom backwards three times that's what you do because the judges a person is and ought ultimately decide how your case is decided and she needs to start listening tour attorneys to figure out how to present her case in the absolute best way. Right family attorney and former psychologist data glass we appreciate your time dated thank you. Thanks rhetoric.

