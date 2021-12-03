Transcript for Broadway and the pandemic

Joining us now reflect on this year without Broadway and share how he's helping performers she is Tony winner an actress and chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell stokes and so great to happier this morning thanks for being here. Thank you for having me time to do so take as fact to one year ago what was your reaction when you heard that probably was closing. It was shark actually bomb interestingly enough quite forty's. And center on orders are during her all Wal-Mart and I just walked down to stage to try out this separate arts is finally finished. And our sat down on met him. On. Crew members not. In response just work. At dot that was Rachal is wrong during our personal and our bet. And and it made me reflect on all of the other shows course. And sixth it was they're opening night. When they closed down and might talk about this weren't what is the most are being everybody an artist it's. All usually reactors. At the crewmembers musicians or writers designers. All of our summary under a ball in each grower ratio. Are affected by or best records in and we never knew or slaw and rarity year. And it's hard to believe there even now. That everything is so close you know and cheer when Bradley usually employs more than 97000. People so what is the biggest challenges for those who have been out of work for a year now much. And as you mention not just actors and everyone's front to the ushers in the I'll. I think the biggest challenge is that I've been a lot of people got jobs your computer is you know most people. In sugars in the arts in her character. So a lot of people particularly actors Morris. On or murder or keep. All those are who disappeared to because Broadway Show Boortz show much or do business this year in in New York City and particularly. Well. And restaurant also all shots well so I'm doubts that's been very urged all people had jobs are all. Bomb. Wanted to things that I am so happy about being involved actors are the spartans really porch to help she all out in situations. Sandra actors and anybody who's professional. And entertainment community. Where anger and B and arms and certainly. And how does the fun work how are you helping these people. All I'll call whole lauded Britain where we have a number different programs that most obvious example let's say these are emergency systems aren't in a normal year we get out of about two million dollars or use about 200. People that goes we're being most essential. Unease. About paying her rent. Buying food getting Ruder urged Christians and deeper their insurance. This year as as of march of last year we Cuban await and she million. You are Morgan 181000. People who are unsure from from. From all walks out the entertainment industry. And I have to say we've been able to comedy everybody because we are so many partners we generosity. From donors and Greek. People like Cheshire projects chief prince answers series that you called stars and how it's raised over 700000. Dollars and all of these people come in order. To create. Ways to to make money the actors and so we can get an two are our Brothers sutures shouldn't. Now after the beginning of quarantine when New Yorkers would cheer for health care workers every night. You used to serenade your neighbors from your window how do you and other Broadway actors kept her spirits up during this time and how on new ways. Reform. That's a really interesting question you know I think one of the things that's been most fascinating to me is used to learned it. No matter what you can't cheat an artist album even and Gemma you know we'd show. To create. 22. Tube to me seeing. And is an amazing you know thanks to zoom thanks to achieve. That day the ways we aren't you connect Reese different people in different ways we did. To talk. In. Partnership we are we did human form ready chewy to music all. Oh just being watered down or notably she urged Scott to get her started writing her own numbers are no machines. Or ready to Rio life and urgent. And and we ended Erin a mall together and raised our money centers all kinds of ways it. Our or are burning due to not only. Performed a check to hell they're. Whitaker performs as well singing out the window for me was interesting because when I realized is. People just need to be together. And any experiencing a by mormons wondered my neighbors or something that was bird or removing your son Martin street may be two or three weeks. Arts are singing I did about two months. And he said see you so much might. My wife's my two sons won't be about every day June to clap and mentions your you sing in the one time. In my day she'll jewel. And I think sometimes is a former solution forget that it we we we provide this essential nutrients. People. As well we re connect and sugar and states around her or her Arab and you bear or connection 200 people died so and that continues in all kinds near you'd. Where. News. And it's been needed this year. More than ever you know all that said as a performer myself I know there's nothing like eight when you finally have that live audience and. And news so what are you most looking forward to what fears finally reopen. I am most looking forward to sitting in an audience. Sharing armrest we're strangers. And watching her hormones and laughing and cheering and doing all what here. Arm there's nothing like a life form and it's different and shooting at home watching television all I gotta say. Artists had been cheating saying through his you know a lot of people look at television and I don't think that's and those are artists working artist camera people and writers and directors and actors Bruce. And armed. And very dear people her she'd be asked. You from going crazy I ain't. All week in Michigan is she netted two dimensions always say no matter who wore no matter what used the matter where she. Here is something special because it only inspect one time specially Granada on performs going to be her. And depending on where you're seeing and Peter G three dimensional crosses you're seeing soon sitting there are. Right BR is. Encouraging and sitting in the row mezzanine. So it speaker. To your performance major test for you are right and that's why we mob we wanted to be moved each other and she and her remains are there people experiencing the same thing like that. Rica next to short. And I share I share that with UI cant wait myself be rubbing elbows and strangers again and be happy about it. Brian Stokes Mitchell thank you for everything that you're doing to not only keep people afloat during these dark times that also. Spread some joy drought we so appreciate your time today. Thank you so much teacher PC well need to.

