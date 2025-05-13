Cassie Ventura takes the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, is taking the stand as the star witness in the criminal case against the rap mogul.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live