Transcript for Cast of 'Black Panther' looks ahead to Oscars after SAG Award win

"Black panther" specifically, let's talk about how big that is being up for best picture $1.3 billion around the world. The first super hero movie to get a nomination. They really want to see it win. It's a wide open race. It's a milestone of a movie. I feel like it charged people up. I agree completely It's been an exciting thing. I remember going to a college graduation and seeing a film where students were asked what do the schools in wakanda look like. The level of excitement was proof this has been a special film with huge implications. To your point about the ratings, people have something to root for. Exactly, right. People can root for something when they watch it. They loved the movie and it was a really important movie as that's great. And movies like plans foreshortening the Oscar broadcast come and go. "Black panther's" success able at long last to see it and some day to be it. I talked to the film's all star cast moments after they won at the S.A.G. Awards. Where did he go? Show off. All the great things that have happened on this movie, now you're in front of an audience made up of the greatest actors in the world. What's that feel like? You're in a room with people you respect and admire. It felt like they were welcoming us into the community. To be young gifted and black, we know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. We created a world that exemplifies a world we wanted to see. It is so good to have you back us. Angela Bassett, you have such a wonderful and full history in this industry. What is it like for you to experience this amazing moment? It's pretty astounding. It started 25 years ago. I never thought I would have this opportunity. It's a community. It's a community of actors. It feels like a family. It really is. They've been watching you as well. I gave you a key hoping you might see it some day. The sun sets there are the most beautiful in the world. I fear you still may not be People's humanity is equal to their talent. When those people recognize we know what it takes to do that and you guys did that, that's what you live for. Look at me. You can't let your father's mistakes define who you are. Your character, what a dream giver for so many people, that you would be up there conveying this magnificent intellect and inspiring so many people. What's that been like? It's been moving to be able to be someone's role model for someone who may not have had many examples that are my complexion and hopefully we get more. Would it be considered, Chris, an upset if "Black panther" won best picture? It really has a shot to win. We'll have a lot more coming up. Interviews with nominees like

