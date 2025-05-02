Celebrity stylist Von Ford discusses this year’s Met Gala

Celebrity stylist Von Ford sits down with ABC News’ Phil Lipof to discuss the Met Gala’s “Superfine” theme and how he interprets “Black dandyism.”

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live