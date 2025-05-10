Chicago Stars look for 1st home win, Washington tries to end losing streak

The Chicago Stars' first team assistant Coach Ella Masar joins ABC News live to discuss the team’s goal to pick up their first home win in the upcoming match against the Washington Spirit.

May 10, 2025

