Chicago Stars look for 1st home win, Washington tries to end losing streak
The Chicago Stars' first team assistant Coach Ella Masar joins ABC News live to discuss the team’s goal to pick up their first home win in the upcoming match against the Washington Spirit.
May 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
India, Pakistan agree to full and immediate ceasefire3 hours ago
What's next for America's first Pope, Leo XIVMay 10, 2025
Trump floats cutting down tariffs ahead of China talksMay 10, 2025
Tufts student released on bail4 hours ago
Taylor Swift subpoenaed in the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively caseMay 10, 2025
Newark airport experiences another outageMay 10, 2025
Who is Dr. Casey Means?May 10, 2025
Last minute change as jury set to be seated Monday in Diddy trialMay 10, 2025
Remembering Supreme Court Justice David Souter4 hours ago
Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan4 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV described by fellow cardinals as a "bridge builder"May 09, 2025
America celebrates homegrown pope, Leo XIVMay 09, 2025
Pope Leo XIV will be a 'very calming influence': former US ambassador to the Holy SeeMay 09, 2025
David Muir shares memorable images after historic election of Pope Leo XIVMay 09, 2025
David Muir reports on U.S. Pope Leo XIV as he celebrates his first massMay 09, 2025
New study shows GLP-1 weight loss drugs can significantly reduce alcohol intake3 hours ago
FDA approves at-home cervical cancer screening test4 hours ago
Apple's $95 million Siri privacy settlement4 hours ago
Denver Nuggets take 2-1 lead on Oklahoma City Thunder4 hours ago
Soviet-era spacecraft expected to crash back to Earth overnightMay 09, 2025
Radar screens at Newark Liberty Airport go offline, one week after similar outageMay 09, 2025
Pope Leo XIV's family tree shows Black roots in New OrleansMay 09, 2025
Stephen Miller says admin 'actively looking' at suspending habeas corpusMay 09, 2025
Newark mayor arrested at ICE facility while joining Democrats to conduct 'oversight'May 09, 2025
A priest's perspective on Pope Leo XIVMay 09, 2025
Trump signals a potential major reduction in tariffs on ChinaMay 09, 2025
Menendez brothers drop bid to remove district attorney Nathan HochmanMay 09, 2025
President Trump dismisses members of Consumer Protection Safety CommissionMay 09, 2025
Family creates AI-generated video impact statement for road rage victimMay 09, 2025
High school lacrosse player dies after on-field injuryMay 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022