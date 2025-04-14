Coachella lights up California desert

Lara Spencer reports the buzziest stories of the day in “GMA3” Pop News.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live