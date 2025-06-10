Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s new special ‘Father’ draws from her immigration story

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with comedian Atsuko Okatsuka to discuss how her experience growing up undocumented influenced her path to comedy and inspired her new Hulu special “Father.

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live