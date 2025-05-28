Country artist Max McNown on new album ‘Night Diving’ & his storied musical journey

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with singer-songwriter Max McNown about his sophomore album, “Night Diving,” his debut headline tour and his journey to creating introspective and earnest music.

May 28, 2025

