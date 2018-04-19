Transcript for No one will be criminally charged for Prince's drug overdose, prosecutors say

Nearly two years to the day after prince's death. Simple fix. Extensive pain staking and thorough investigation into its fatal overdose now closed. No criminal charges filed with the top prosecutor in the Minnesota county were prince died saying. It's still unclear who gave the mega star painkillers label doesn't like it in but that we're laced with fentanyl. In all likelihood. Prince had no idea he was taking a carpet pill that could kill. Others around prints also likely did not know. At the hills were counterfeit containing fat. There is no evidence that the killer pills that actually kill prince. We're prescribed by doctor. And that includes doctor Michael Shull and berg agreeing to a 30000 dollar civil settlement it needing to prescribing painkillers to be musicians drummer knowing they be used by prince but investigators. Don't the only doctor should Bloomberg supplied the fentanyl that calls the 57 year old staff. Princess cut and saying whoever did he still needs to be held accountable. I hope that. So make sure that that happens one Barrett is I'm going to. So keep a light on the situation. And prosecutors there in Minnesota also say there is no evidence of any kind of sinister motive or conspiracy linked to prince's death. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.