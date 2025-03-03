Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s showstopping Oscars performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande showcased their extraordinary voices at the Oscars with a medley that included “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

March 3, 2025

